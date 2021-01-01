2ND Gen Pilot 2GS 10000mAh Power Bank Dual USB Port Portable Charger 34A HighSpeed Charge for iPhone Samsung Galaxy Other Smartphone and Tablet.

Dual outputs- Pilot 2GS Auto detect your device and deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 2.4a at most once connected, 5V/2a input is twice as faster than 1Amp input; which means you could fully charge it in only 5 hours. 10000mAh power bank - enough capacity on the go. Able provide 4 solid charges to an iPhone 6S, or at least 2.5 charges to a Galaxy S6, or 1 and a half charges for an iPad mini. Compact design - aviation aluminum body designed to ensure lightweight And durability, Compact size makes it easy to carry and fits easily into pocket. Built-in safeguards - grade a+ li-polymer cell premium microchips Multi-Protect system supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection, worry-free while using Pilot 2GS. What you get - Pilot 2GS X 1, USB cable x 1, User Manual x 1, feedback card x 1; offers 30-day money back within 24-month limited product guarantee and 24h