spinel 2mp full hd low light wdr h264 usb camera module imx290 with 3.6mm lens fov 90 degree, support 1920x1080@30fps, uvc comp

2mp full hd low light wdr h264 usb camera module imx290 with 3.6mm lens fov 90 degree
2MP full HD resolution, support 1920x1080@30fps, H. 264, MJPEG, and YUV video streaming. Plug-&-Play (UVC compliant), USB2.0 camera module with USB2.0 cable, cable length 4ft(1.2M). 3.6mm lens with IR-cut filter @ 650nm for true color day images/videos (Does not work with 850nm IR illumination), viewing angle 90 degree Horizontal, focus adjustable, focus range: 20mm to Infinity. Supported OS: Win 7/8/10, Linux, Mac, Wince and Andriod with UVC. Size: 38x38mm (mount compatible with 32 x 32mm), weight: 12g(0.4OZ). Part number: UC20MPG L36. Low Light 0.002 LUX. Offer custom solutions, please email to info@spinelelectronics.com or call 800-837-5859.