2MP CCTV Camera HD 1080P 4in1 TVIAHDCVI960H CVBS Security Dome Camera 2812mm Varifocal Lens Analog Video Surveillance Wide Angle Viewing Day Night.

1080P HD TVI/CVI/AHD/ 960H CVBS 4 IN 1 Analog Dome Camera This dome camera 1080P supports 4 different video output 1080P TVI, 1080P AHD, 1080P CVI and CVBS (960H). Required 1080P/1080Lite/1080N TVI/AHD/CVI DVR ( SDI DVR not comptiabe ) ( Some 720P DVR not compatiable ) Required coaxiable BNC cable and power adapter but not included. If any connection problem, please contact us: Customer Service. 2.8-12mm Manual Varifocal lens, Full Metal Case for Vandalproof and weatherproof With 36 pcs IR infrared LEDs, it has 98ft IR range, take clear picture during both day- and night-time. IP66 weatherproof housing provides protection from elements, including dust and sand, as well as harsh weather conditions, such as rain and snow. 1080P HD Resolution and 3-Axis camera stand 1/2.7SONY CMOS Sensor with 2.1 Megapixel Resolution, which ensures clear and bright pictures security solution monitoring activity indoors and outdoor. 12 month Warranty