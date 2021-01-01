2MP 1080p HD Security Camera Outdoor Indoor 1920TVL Hybrid 4in1 HDCVITVIAHD960H Analog CVBS24PCS LEDs80ft Night Vision 90°View Angle Weatherproof.

[ 1080P Hybrid 4-in-1 HD-CVI/TVI/AHD/Analog ] It comes with OSD Menu which can change 4 different video output TVI/AHD/HD-CVI/CVBS and adjust the video settings.(The default mode is 960H. You can change the OSD Menu by holding the button for about 5 seconds) [ 1080p FHD Resolution ] 1/3CMOS 1080p Bullet Surveillance CCTV Camera, equipped with 24pcs IR LEDs, IR 80ft night vision (Color in day time, black & white in night time),3.6mm lens that wide enough to cover about 90view. (Depended on the using environment) [ IP66 Metal Weatherproof ] Camera used high quality metal aluminum materials,3-Axis camera stand, cable through bracket for hassle free use in rainy or snowy days. Camera Power Supply and Coaxial Video Cables are not included but they are required and sold separately. [ Default Video Mode is Analog 960H Mode ] Compatible with HD-CVI/TVI/AHD/Analog DVRs. However, if you want to switch to 1080p video mode, please make sure your DVR support 1080p res