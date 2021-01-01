From coolfans
2Male to 2Male RCA Audio Cable 4 Feet 5Pack
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 5-Pack 2-Male to 2-Male RCA audio cable enhances audio connections; ideal for home-entertainment and high-fidelity (HiFi) systems 2 RCA output (connect to either L or R input) and 2 RCA input; input can be high frequency (digital audio) or low frequency (subwoofer) Corrosion-resistant 24K gold-plated full-metal connectors Eliminates unwanted noise/feedback for pure, clear audio; minimal signal loss for reliably consistent audio Red/white color-marked connectors for quick, easy left-and-right hookups; backed by an 1-year limited warranty Wire Gauge: 23 AWG