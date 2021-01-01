2M OS2 LC ST Fiber Patch Cable 10Gb Duplex 9125 LC to ST Singlemode Jumper 2 Meter 656ft Length Options 05M 300M 1gb 10gb smf UPC sfp 10gbase.

Fiber Cable Description: OS2 LC ST Fiber Patch Cable 0.5 Meter 10Gig Singlemode Duplex Corning 9/125 Fiber Optic Core/Cladding. OFNR (riser rated), zip-cord reinforced, 2.0mm outer diameter, yellow PVC jacket. Used in educational, corporate, military/defense, government, healthcare, finance and commercial industries. Fiber Patch Cable Details: 0.5 Meter (1.64 feet), Duplex (2 fiber strands), 1Gbps/10Gbps, Single Mode Fiber (SMF), LC to ST Terminated, Fiber Optic Patch Cables / Jumper Cords. Core / Cladding: Corning 9 micron diameter fiber core / 125 micron diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber within the patch cord assembly to act as a wave-guide. Light travels through the fiber bouncing off the boundary between core & cladding. Optical Mod