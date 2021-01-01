From the learning company
2M Generic QSFP+ DAC Twinax Cable 40GbE QSFP+ Direct Attach Copper Cable 30AWG Black for Open Source Dell Ubiquiti DLink Juniper Huawei Mellanox.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. QSFP+ DAC Twinax Cable, 2m Length, 30AWG; 40GbE QSFP+ Direct Attach Copper Networking Cable, PVC Jacket, Zinc Alloy QSFP+ Connector Shell; Used in InfiniBand QDR, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, Fiber Channel, PCIe, Data Centers, High Performance Computing(HPC) & Storage; Comaptible with Ubiquiti, D-Link, Juniper, Huawei, Mellanox, Mikrotik and Supermicro; In 's Signal Integrity Lab, we 100% passed TDR & VNA tested. And each DAC Cable is individually tested on switches before delivery; Dust Cap Cover the QSFP+ Connector, Antistatic Bag Packaging, CE, FCC Certificated, 3 Years Product Warranty and Lifelong Technical Support.