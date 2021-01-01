From juno lighting
Juno Lighting 2LEDDRIVER G2 06LM MVOLT ZT 2LED Series 120-277 Volt Universal Driver with 0-10V Dimming Recessed Lights Recessed Accessories Led
Juno Lighting 2LEDDRIVER G2 06LM MVOLT ZT 2LED Series 120-277 Volt Universal Driver with 0-10V Dimming Features:For use only with Juno 2" LED and 2LEDTRIM series products (Generation 2)Constructed from aluminumCapable of dimming with select dimmers - see specification sheetDimensions:Height: 2"Width: 3"Depth: 11.56"Product Weight: 2.25 lbs.Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 7wVoltage: 120-277vAverage Hours: 50,000Lumens: 600 Led Drivers N/A