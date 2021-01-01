2K 4MP Zoomable Webcam with Privacy Cover & Dual Microphone, 3X Digital Zoom, 95-Degree Viewing, 2021 NexiGo Quad HD Business USB Camera for Online.

4MP 2K QUAD HD PICTURE2560*1440P Quad HD webcam can record vivid and high-definition video. 4MP image sensor delivers sharp and crystal clear video at a fluid 25-30 frames/sec, specially designed PC Webcam for quality video chatting or video recording. 3X DIGITAL ZOOMSupports up to 3X digital magnification. The NexiGo N650 webcam makes it possible to zoom in the images gradually by a single press of the button. PRIVACY COVERThe privacy cover for the N650 covers the lens to keep your privacy secure. The covers also can better help to protect the lens from dirt and debris to ensure your video quality as well as extend the lifespan of the camera. DUAL STEREO MICSWith dual stereo microphones, the webcam can filter out background noise, making the sound cleaner and clearer. It is capable of picking up your voice even at the 16ft distance, and provides superior audio quality. PLUG & PLAYNo drivers or software to install. The webcam is not support in NexiGo Software, but can be su