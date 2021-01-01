2in1 Stylus Touch Screen Pen for iPhone Ipad iPod Tablet Galaxy and More with 20Pcs Rubber TipsSilver

Best Quality Guranteed. STYLUS- Length:5.5'(140mm); Pen Barrel diameter 0.37'(9.5mm); Two different sizes Rubber tip diameter: 0.18' (4.5mm) / 024' (6mm); Made from stainless steel and Aluminum, no plastic parts, real pen feeling ACCURACY: The Small Rubber Tip allows you select small icons, click small links and gives you the accurate selection. Perfect for drawing apps, Conveniently designed in pen form, perfect for carrying around - 100% Compatible with all capacities touch screen devices (Apple iPad, iPhone, iPod, Kindle, Tablet, Galaxy & more) WHAT'S THE NEW UPGRADED? - Compare with the Old Version, the New Upgraded Stylus Added a 6mm rubber tip on other end, added a metal cap, changed to a high quality and flexible clip. The New Version will be available for sale on April 12 25,2015 REPLACEABLE TIP FEATURE: Both Ttwo ends rubber tips are replaceable. Replacing can be done within a second without tool,