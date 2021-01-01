2in1 Convertible Wheeled Camera Backpack Luggage Trolley Case with Double Bar AntiShock Detachable Padded Compartment for SLRDSLR Cameras Tripod.

Best Quality Guranteed. SIZE: 13.8x10.2x21.7 inches/35x26x55 centimeters; NOTE: Considering the different requirement of boaring luggage, please check the size before purchasing; Large camera travel bag with wheels, you can quickly change it from a rolling case to a backpack; airplane carry-on compatible LARGE CAPACITY: Can load a full DSLR body with lens attached; 11 additional configurable compartments for lenses, chargers, batteries, filters, and more INNOVATIVE STORAGE PLACE: Padded compartment for a tablet or 17-inch laptop; front pockets, side straps for a tripod; 2 side pockets with space for memory cards STURDY AND DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Wide-base rollerblade-quality wheels and telescoping handle for smooth mobility; convenient top handle for lifting WATERPROOF: Rain cover included, helps to prevent from rain and dust