From nem electronics
2in1 Accessory Kit Car Charger w/ USB-C Power Charging Cable For HTC U11 Life Black
Advertisement
DETACHABLE CHARGER SET: This Kit includes Dual USB Car Adapter + Detachable Full Power 3 ft Type - C Data Sync cable. It will charge phones and tablets that use Type - C cable. Syncs and transfers files via Type - C data cable. FEATURES: Dual USB Car Adapter [ Input: DC 12-24V Output: 5V-4.3A ] Length of Cable 3 Feet COMPATIBLE with: HTC U11 Life, U12+ / U11+ / U11 Eyes,U Play / 10,Bolt,U Ultra and more.