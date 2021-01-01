2G 3G LTE 4G Internal Wall Cell Phone NMale Directional Panel Antenna 164ft 5m Cable for Signal Booster Amplifier Accessories

Wide band 698-2700MHz compatible for 2G 3G 4G LTE mobile signal booster and wlan systems with N-male connector. Application: Indoor Antenna;Connector type: N-male;Signal Transmission and Reception: Directional This signal antenna works on all carriers. This antenna is guaranteed to improve your network connectivity and call quality by increasing the coverage of your signal booster. Includes mounting kit, easy to install. Note: Please note its a indoor antenna, as a part of signal booster kit, it does not generate any signals. Clients should use it with a signal booster.