2ft White Made in USA TRI-Shield 18AWG 75 Ohm FIRE Retardant CMR RG6 Coax Cable HD Antenna Weather Seal Brass CONNECTORS UL ETL Cut to Order.

RG6 COAXIAL CABLE - RG6 is superior to RG59 for high frequency and analog applications. This combination is highly recommended and fully approved for use with most satellite and digital CATV and HDTV systems. These cables can also be used with standard cable TV and antennas for the best signal transfer with minimum loss. CABLE SPECIFICATION - 2 feet, White, SOLID CORE 18AWG RG6 CABLE, 77% braided, 100% foil shield. 75 Ohm swepted tested, Fire Retardant CMR rated, UL ETL rated, UV PROTECTED PVC JACKET. CONNECTORS - ALL BRASS ANTI-CORROSION. DUAL O RINGS WEATHER SEAL. All metal self-collapsing design. CONTINUOUS GROUNDING TECHNOLOGY. APPLICATION - HD Over the Air (OTA) Antenna, Satellite TV, Ham radio, short wave Antenna, Cable Modem Internet, HD Digital Cable TV, Cellular Boost Antenna, Speed sensor, & other F-connector coaxial required devices ASSEMBLY - Our coaxial cables are customized cut when ordered and may tailor to any project requiring a specific length. These coax