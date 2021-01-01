From nearly natural
2Ft Cycas Artificial Plant in Decorative Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the 2ft. Cycas Artificial Plant in Decorative Planter at Michaels. com. Dress up your entrance with this artificial cycas plant. Dress up your entrance with this artificial cycas plant. Boasting lifelike leaves in a palette of naturally occurring hues it stands 25" high from a gray planter. Details: Green 2ft. x 2ft. x 2ft. overall size Manufactured using synthetic materials Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use | 2Ft Cycas Artificial Plant in Decorative Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®