Baldwin 85345.2DCR Right Handed Landon Double Cylinder Two Point Handleset with Wave Interior Lever Non-Lacquered Brass Handleset Keyed Entry Double

Baldwin 85345.2DCR Right Handed Landon Double Cylinder Two Point Handleset with Wave Interior Lever Baldwin 85345.2DCR Right Handed Landon Style Double Cylinder Two Point Handleset with Wave Style Interior LeverDouble Cylinder: A double cylinder lock is keyed on both sides of the door and is only locked and unlocked via a key. Often times they are used on doors where glass is near the door that could be easily broken and the thumbturn on a standard single cylinder lock would be accessible. Note: Some images of this product may be of single cylinder version of the lock with a thumbturn on the interior rather than a keyed cylinder.Caution: Double Cylinder locks can pose a safety hazard in times of emergency due to requiring a key to unlock. Please check local codes before installing. Greet your guests in style with this classically styled entrance set. The lever itself does not lock or unlock. The top deadbolt is double cylinder and the bottom deadbolt is single cylinder. This means the top deadbolt is operated by a key from the interior side and from the exterior side. The bottom deadbolt is operated by a key from the exterior side and by a thumb-turn from the interior side. Made of solid forged brass for maximum strength and durability. Latch is constructed for exceptional durability and smooth operation. All latches are supplied standard with a full lip strike. Deadbolt and latch bolt are constructed of solid brass for strength and security! Concealed mounting system means that there are no fasteners visible to accumulate dirt and debris. Double Cylinder Non-Lacquered Brass