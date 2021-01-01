2ct Small Retro Deer Christmas Ornament Set White - Wondershop

Add some festive cheer to your Christmas tree with this 2-Count Small Retro Deer Christmas Ornament Set from Wondershop™. This Christmas ornament set features two small deer figurines in bright white sporting a cheerful expression, giving them a great personality that's sure to add a lively look to your holiday display. The red and white hues match the festive Christmas spirit, while shimmery silver accents and bright red scarves add some extra Christmas cheer and sparkle to your holiday display. Hang them on a Christmas tree, wreath or anywhere else you want a bit of festive flair. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.