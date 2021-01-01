2ct 5in Red Faceted Metal Star Christmas Ornament Set - Wondershop

Finish off your Christmas tree decorating with the 2-Count Metal Star Christmas Ornament Set from Wondershop™. This set of Christmas ornaments features two beveled stars with an antiqued red finish that's perfect for adding a little rustic charm to your holiday decor. They're fitted with hanging loops and are made from lightweight tin for easy display. Whether you’re decorating your Christmas tree, wreath or doorway, these metal hanging ornaments are a cute festive touch you are sure to love. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.