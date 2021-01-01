Pioneer Faucets 2AM500 Americana 1.5 GPM Bridge Kitchen Faucet with 8-11/16" Reach Swivel Spout and Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen

Pioneer Faucets 2AM500 Americana 1.5 GPM Bridge Kitchen Faucet with 8-11/16" Reach Swivel Spout and Lever Handles The Americana Collection embodies a rustic, country farmhouse look that exudes the style, grace, and quality craftsmanship of a bygone era. Americana faucets are offered in a wide selection of finishes and fit perfectly with both traditional and eclectic modern décore.Pioneer Faucets 2AM500 Features:Covered under Pioneer Faucets' limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Americana line seamlesslyWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" centersIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeSwivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkTraditional bridge style designDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterADA compliantLow lead compliantPioneer Faucets 2AM500 Specifications:Height: 12-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 9-7/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between center of outside faucet holes)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/8"Max Deck Thickness 1-11/16" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Double Handle Polished Chrome