From ce-link

2A AC/DC Wall Charger Power Adapter for Acer Iconia Tab A1-830 A1-831 Tablet PC

$16.19
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

2A AC/DC Wall Charger Power Adapter for Acer Iconia Tab A1-830.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com