From ce-link
29W 30W AC Charger Fit for MacBook Air 2020 2018 13-inch Retina M1 Chip, iPad Air (4th Generation) Power Supply Cord
Advertisement
Fit for: MacBook Air 2020 2018 13-inch Retina M1 Chip, iPad Air (4th generation) Output: Type-C PD 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/2A 29W 30W Input: 100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz Convenience: Small Size, Convenient To Carry And Keep??éSlim, Lightweight Design, Simplifies Storage Package Includes: 1 X Power Adapter,1 X 7.5Ft Cable This product is eligible for replacement or refund within 30 days, and the manufacturer provides an additional 12 Months Warranty.