29NW Professional CB Radio Emergency Radio Travel Essentials Instant Channel 919 Full 40 Channels SWR Calibration and Nightwatch Illumination Display

NIGHTWATCH - Fully illuminated front panel display for easy viewing in day or night time conditions so you can stay focused on the road without distracting bright lights. SWR CALIBRATION - Ensure your antenna system is functioning at full strength giving you maximum performance for communication on the road. ANTENNA WARNING INDICATOR - Take guess work out of checking your antenna, a red light will automatically illuminate if your antenna needs to be checked or calibrated. INSTANT CHANNEL 9/19 - Immediate access to Emergency channel 9 and information channel 19 to ensure you're driving safely from the very beginning. 40 CHANNEL ACCESS - Navigate the complete range of 40 channels for full coverage of CB stations.