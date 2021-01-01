From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 29944 Single Light 16" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade Craftsman Brown Indoor Lighting Pendants Schoolhouse
Meyda Tiffany 29944 Single Light 16" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked white glass shadeMade in the United StatesRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbRod mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 41"Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Schoolhouse Craftsman Brown