Elk Lighting 2993/3 Optix 3 Light 23" Vanity Fixture Polished Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Elk Lighting 2993/3 Optix 3 Light 23" Vanity Fixture Features:Reversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsManufactured for lighting in Damp LocationRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 12"Width: 23" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 13" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Polished Chrome / Clear