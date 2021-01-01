Uttermost 29619-1 Cristino Single Light 30-1/4" Tall Accent Table Lamp Brushed Golden Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

From uttermost
Uttermost 29619-1 Cristino Single Light 30-1/4" Tall Accent Table Lamp Features:Beautiful eye-catching modern decor styleThis unique design features a thick crystal cube, balancing on a crystal disk that's displayed on a chunky steel footFinished in a plated antique brassThe round hardback drum shade is a white linen fabric with antique brass iron trimRequires (1) 150 watt type A bulbRated for dry locationsHandcrafted in ChinaConstructed from durable steel for years of useDimensions:Height - 30-1/4"Width - 12"Depth - 12"Product Weight - 18.08 lbsShade Height - 13"Shade Width - 12"Shade Depth - 12"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage - 150Number of Bulbs - 1Watts Per Bulb - 150Voltage - 110Bulb Included - No Brushed Golden Bronze