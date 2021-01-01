From sonneman
Sonneman 2959 Trinity 16 Light 21.25" Wide LED Pendant with Crystal Shades - 3000K Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 2959 Trinity 16 Light 21.25" Wide LED Pendant with Crystal Shades - 3000K A crystal prism is hand-cut in patterns that echo the acute angles and faces of its crisp, triangular form. LED illumination projects through the angular bottom facet. When hung in multiple clusters, Trinity provides a dazzling pattern of varying brightness.Features:Clear crystal shades120VAC input with 24VAC transformer in outlet boxHighly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have a long lifespanCapable of being dimmedContemporary style fixtureMade of metalCord mountedRated for damp locationsDimensions:Height: 11.75"Width: 21.25"Depth: 21.25"Shade Height: 8.75"Shade Diameter: 1.25"Canopy Height: 24"Canopy Width: 24"Cord Length: 120"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 16Wattage: 56wVoltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 4250 Polished Chrome