Uttermost 29559-1 Zahlia Single Light 32" Tall Vase Table Lamp by David Frisch Aged Gray / Brass Lamps Table Lamps

Description

Uttermost 29559-1 Zahlia Single Light 32" Tall Vase Table Lamp by David Frisch FeaturesDesigned by David FrischConstructed from ceramicIncludes a white hardback shadeRequires (1) 150 watt max medium (E26) bulbComes with 3 way switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 11"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 8.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Aged Gray / Brass

