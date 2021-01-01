From varaluz
Varaluz 293M01 Fascination Single Light 8-13/32" Wide Mini Pendant Metallic Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Varaluz 293M01 Fascination Single Light 8-13/32" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesUtilizes a low-VOC finish to deliver safe and environmentally conscious aestheticIncludes customer 120" chainConstructed of hand-forged recycled steel with 70% or greater recycled contentFeaturing clear recycled glass shade and outer meshManufactured in PhilippinesRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbChain suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for dry locationsCovered under manufacturer lifetime limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-13/32"Width: 8-13/32"Depth: 7-5/16"Product Weight: 13.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 19/32"Canopy Width: 6-29/32"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Metallic Silver