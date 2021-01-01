Kohler Lighting 29375-SC01M Arendela 8" Tall Wall Sconce with Spun Rondelle Glass Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kohler Lighting 29375-SC01M Arendela 8" Tall Wall Sconce with Spun Rondelle Glass The source of inspiration for the Arendela lighting collection is the Murano glass chandelier created by Vistosi in the 1960s, consisting of a simple metal framework with suspended handblown glass discs. The Vistosi chandelier has become an iconic example of Italian design and craftsmanship. Illuminate your space with this distinctive design by Kohler. Features Candelabra base (E12) socket, works best with clear or frosted candelabra type B or G bulbs (sold separately) The Arendela collection has a light, airy quality and is a beautiful accent for any space The delicate metal framework of the fixture suspends Arendela’s spun rondelle glass disks, which catch the light from all angles Select from two unique glass shade options — a briolette faceted glass shade or a spun rondelle glass shade A perfect complement to the KOHLER Briolette glass vessel sink Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Height: 8-1/2" Width: 7" Depth: 5-1/8"" Backplate Diameter: 5" Height from Center of Outlet (HCO): 4-1/3" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Dimmable Polished Nickel