Hinkley Lighting 2932-LL Adair 3 Light 8-1/2" Wide Heritage Outdoor Mini Pendant with LED Bulbs Included Aged Zinc Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 2932-LL Adair 3 Light 8-1/2" Wide Heritage Outdoor Mini Pendant with LED Bulbs Included Inspired by the early American coach lights popular throughout New England, Adair features a clean and stately form composed of hardy aluminum.FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware required90 Slope degreeConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes: (3) 5 watt candelabra (E12) LED bulbs60" of adjustable chain includedRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 23"Width: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 4.6 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulbs Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRILumens: 1050LED Lifespan: 15,000 hours Aged Zinc