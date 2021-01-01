From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 29309-LL Rhodes 1 Light 22" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulb Included Warm Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 29309-LL Rhodes 1 Light 22" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulb Included FeaturesRhodes exudes warmth and a handsome appeal with a clean, transitional design and generous proportions. Perfectly suited for either exterior or interior spaces.Constructed from metalIncludes a glass shade(1) 5 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included Dimmable with CL type dimmerIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 3 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 9"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 11.7 lbsBackplate Height: 21-1/2"Backplate Width: 8-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsLumens: 450Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulb Included: Yes Warm Bronze