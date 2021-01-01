From varaluz
Varaluz 292N06 Halcyon 6 Light 34"Recycled Steel Linear Chandelier with Clear Acrylic Bars Antiqued Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Varaluz 292N06 Halcyon 6 Light 34"Recycled Steel Linear Chandelier with Clear Acrylic Bars FeaturesIncludes glass accents to add dimension to any roomMade with sturdy steel construction120" Chain hung designRequires (6) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered by a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/4"Width: 34"Product Weight: 22.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antiqued Gold Leaf