Hinkley Lighting 29202-LL Sawyer 2 Light 12" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included Aged Zinc / Distressed Black Outdoor Lighting

Hinkley Lighting 29202-LL Sawyer 2 Light 12" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included
Hinkley Lighting 29202-LL Sawyer 2 Light 12" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included The fresh, rustic design of the Sawyer collection will inject any outdoor living experience with the warm, cozy ambiance of an indoor setting. Constructed with Hinkley’s own anti-corrosion coating, Sawyer ensures maximum resiliency and performance in the elements. Features Constructed of metal Includes: seedy glass shades Includes: (2) 5 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs Intended for outdoor use Rated for wet locations ADA compliant Dimensions Height: 12" Width: 9" Extension: 2-3/4" Product Weight: 3 lbs Backplate Height: 4-1/2" Backplate Width: 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 10 watts Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 watts Lumens: 700 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Type: LED Bulbs Included: Yes Aged Zinc / Distressed Black