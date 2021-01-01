From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 2917 Sutcliffe 120v 3 Light 18" Tall Pier Mount Light with Clear Glass Aged Zinc Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post Lights
Hinkley Lighting 2917 Sutcliffe 120v 3 Light 18" Tall Pier Mount Light with Clear Glass The Sutcliffe collection conveys chic elements of early Americana styling. The candelabra lamping, clear glass and Antique Nickel reflector infuse this sleek pocket lantern design constructed of solid aluminum with a perfect blend of old and new. Features Clear glass panels Constructed from aluminum (3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs Intended for outdoor use Rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 18" Width: 10-1/4" Depth: 10-1/4" Product Weight: 13.2 lbs Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 180 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Pier Mount Post Lights Aged Zinc