Elegant Lighting 2914D16 Amelie 16" Wide 6 Light Full Sized Single Drum Pendant with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting 2914D16 Amelie 16" Wide 6 Light Full Sized Single Drum Pendant with Crystal Accents The Amelie Collection is a round chrome and crystal enclosure with gleaming strands of crystal pouring out of the open middle. Every inch of this chandelier exudes brilliance and luminance. This chandelier doesn’t even need electricity to be fabulous, any room with natural light in your home would be perfect for it.Features of the 2914D16:Frame designed with numerous chrome circlesFilled with strings of crystal accentsIncludes 72" of wire/cordRequires (6) G9 20W Halogen or LED equivalent bulbsSee "Matching Products" to complete the look with other items in this collectionUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions of the 2914D16:Height: 6Width: 16Product Weight: 13Wire Length: 72Electrical Specifications for the 2914D16:Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 120Voltage: 110, 125UL Listed: Yes Chrome