Sonneman 2914-SML Grapes 3 Light LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sonneman 2914-SML Grapes 3 Light LED Pendant Features:Glass globe shadesDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsIncludes 120" of cordETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 3 watt LED bulb (Included)Lamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Dimensions:Height: 2.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 7" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Diameter: 2.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 3Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Polished Chrome