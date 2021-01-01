From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 2914-LL Sutcliffe 2 Light 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included Aged Zinc Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting 2914-LL Sutcliffe 2 Light 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included The Sutcliffe collection conveys chic elements of early Americana styling. The candelabra lamping, clear glass and Antique Copper reflector infuse this sleek pocket lantern design constructed of solid aluminum with a perfect blend of old and new. Features Americana style pocket lantern Constructed from solid aluminum Clear glass shade Includes: (2) 5 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs Rated for wet locations Covered under 12 year components, 5 year LED and 2 year finish warranty Dimensions Height: 17" Width: 9" Depth: 5-1/2" Extension: 5-1/2" Backplate Height: 11-1/2" Backplate Width: 5-1/4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulbs Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 5 watts Wattage: 10 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Lumens: 700 Watt Replacement: 80 watts Aged Zinc