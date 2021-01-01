From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 29059 Campobasso 8 Light 26" Wide Chandelier with Gold Metal Wire Frame and Glass Wafers Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Eurofase Lighting 29059 Campobasso 8 Light 26" Wide Chandelier with Gold Metal Wire Frame and Glass Wafers Features Constructed from metal Decorated with hand pressed glass accents Sloped ceiling compatible (8) 40 watt maximum G9 Halogen bulbs included Dimmable with Triac / Forward Phase Dimmer 72" of adjustable chain included ETL and CSA rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Width / Diameter: 26" Fixture Height: 20-1/2" Minimum Height: 20-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 93-1/2" Product Weight: 23.15 lbs Chain Length: 72" Canopy Height: 1" Canopy Width: 6" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Bulb Base: G9 Bulb Type: Halogen Bulbs Included: Yes Dimmable: Yes Semi-Flush Gold