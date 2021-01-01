From zephyr
Zephyr 290 CFM 27" Wide Insert Range Hood from the Twister Series - AK8000AS-ES
Zephyr AK8000A-ES 180 - 290 CFM 28 Inch Wide Insert Range Hood from the Twister Series Features: Innovative 3 speed slide control gives fast and elegant control over your cooking environmentInsert installation hides this ventilation unit in your existing built-in canopyAn optional stainless steel liner provides additional protection for your cabinetryENERGY STAR rating makes this a responsible and cost-effective choiceDiffused fluorescent lighting creates a functional kitchen workspaceIncludes a dishwasher safe aluminum filterSpecifications: Bulb Included: YesCFM: 180, 290Convertible to Ductless / Recirculating: NoDepth: 11-3/16"Height: 11-1/2"Height Above Cooktop: 26" to 34"Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Labor, 1 Year Limited, 3 Year PartsSeries: TwisterSones: 1.6, 3.8Speeds: 3Width: 27-9/16" Insert Range Hoods Stainless Steel