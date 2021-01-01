Trademark Innovations 29 lbs Gray Round Patio Umbrella Base with Rust Resistant Material

The Trademark Innovations Decorative Resin Umbrella Base with 17.5" Diameter is a convenient addition to a home or commercial space. The heavy-duty construction makes it sturdy and durable while also keeping it securely weighed down on a deck or patio. This round umbrella base is also resistant to rust, providing for use through many seasons. The shaft accommodates a pole measuring up to 2" in diameter or a 1" pole with the included plastic insert. A handy knob on the side allows for easy tightening and loosening.