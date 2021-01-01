Costway 29 in. x 37.5 in. x 45.5 in. Oscillating Pedestal Fan with Remote Control, White

Our pedestal fan with remote control is a perfect choice to bring you a cool and fresh summer. This electric standing fan combines multiple functions into a compact and energy-saving design, which is perfect for home and office use. 3-speed setting allows you to customize the airflow you need. The adjustable fan head with wide oscillation and tilt angle can offer even air flow distribution to every corner of your room. Moreover, the fan height can be adjusted to 3-levels (29 in. /37.5 in./45.5 in.) and you can adjust the air supply height to meet your different needs. Lightweight design allows you to move the floor fan anywhere. Just click the remote or touch control panel and enjoy the impressive coolness. Color: White.