Ekena Millwork 29 in. x 35 in. Rectangular Primed Smooth Western Red Cedar Wood Built-in Screen Gable Louver Vent

Our Rustic Collection is an instant classic. Our Rustic wood millwork utilizes the technologies of today to build the log and timber wood products that have been in architecture for centuries. Because our products are not kiln dried, each item in our Rustic Collection is 100% unique and will contain the natural variations that the wood species offers. Your wood bracket, corbel, rafter tail, will contain unique colors, grains, textures, knots, sapwood and heartwood content. These natural variations are what make the Rustic Collection standout from the rest. Be proud of your project; stand out from the cookie-cutter homes; use the Rustic Collection family of product. We can also custom make products to your exact specifications. Color: Primed Smooth Western Red Cedar.