LITTON LANE 29 in. x 11 in. Blue Metal Coastal Fish Wall decor (Set of 2)

Swim into the ocean currents and bring home some breezy and ocean-inspired decoration into your coastal and ambient living home styles by adding this fun, fishes with seaweed accents decor into your beached-themed walls! Intricately crafted to perfection, this marine life metal decor showcases multi-colored cut-outs of swimming fishes connected by thin iron wires and square tube metal frames. Their artistic exterior is comprised of solid iron material, offering durability and chic functionality to any room and home interior space. This item comes shipped in one carton. Items come with metal loops for easy and secure hang. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes 2 wall décor. Coastal design. Color: Blue.