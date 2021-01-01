CSI Bathware 29 in. Flip-Up Grab Bar in Satin Stainless

Enjoy greater peace-of mind and maintain your security and independence with this CSI Bathware Flip-Up / Swing Down U-Shaped Grab Bar, featuring an ADA compliant design to accommodate a wide variety of disabilities. The gentle U-shape provides multi-level support with the ability to be flipped up when not in use. With a stylish finish and supportive design, this ADA compliant grab bar supports up to 650 lbs. and blends seamlessly with almost any decor. Each grab bar includes the necessary mounting hardware that allows for easy, secure installation. And thanks to its durable care free construction, this grab bar will provide lasting performance year after year. Color: Satin Stainless.