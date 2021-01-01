From nearly natural
28in. Holiday Winter Greenery, Berries and Plaid Bow Artificial Christmas Arrangement Home Décor
Cherish Christmas? Blissful for berries? If you’re nodding yes, your wishes came true with this dreamy Christmas artificial arrangement. Standing at 28in.,from a decorative vase, bring some holiday cheer with the evergreens accented by berries. We hope you have a berry merry Christmas. QUALITY MATERIALS: Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: H: 28 In. W: 13 In. D: 10 In.; Vase Dimensions: H: 12 In. W: 5 In. D: 5 In. ; Measurements are calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Crafted from high-quality materials ; Features berries and a decorative bow ; Will last many holiday seasons ; Housed in a decorative vase ; Recommended for indoor use only ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this arrangement can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the stems to achieve desired fullness