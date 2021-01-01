Shaw 2894V Basilica Plus 12mil 7" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with ArmourBead Finish - Sold by Carton (28.37 SF/Carton) Royal Suite

Shaw 2894V Basilica Plus 12mil 7" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with ArmourBead Finish - Sold by Carton (28.37 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Shaw's Fold-N-Tap Locking System allows for either a floating, or glue down installation, making for a DIY-friendly install. Lock-N-Tap floors are flexible, concealing imperfections of the floor beneath, requiring less prep for install.Basilica Plus by Shaw is great for high traffic areas and can be installed above, on or below groundSoft Silence attached acoustical pad provides superior sound absorption, sound reduction and the added benefit of comfort underfoot. No underlayment required, decreasing install time.ArmourBead topcoat was engineered with a proprietary material chemistry for superior durability and increased longevity. Nanotechnology is fused with a traditional polyurethane finish, creating an extraordinarily durable topcoat.Flooring is waterproof with added benefits of scratch and stain resistanceApproved for residential and commercial applications, offering a 7 Year Light Commercial Warranty and a 30 Year Residential WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:12mil Wear LayerPlanks measure 7.087" Width x 48.03" Length x 7mm ThickEdge Type: Micro-BeveledInstallation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Floating or Glue DownWaterproof: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesSound Resistant: YesSurface Type: TexturedUnderlayment Attached: Yes Luxury Vinyl Plank Royal Suite