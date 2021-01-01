From first deal
288VF Cordless Electric Reciprocating Saw Variable Speed Metal Wood Cutting Tool W/ None/1/2pcs Battery & 4 Blades-Without Battery/Without Plug
Advertisement
Main Features: ? Ergonomic handle which is very convenient and safer for carrying. Safety of sawing, effectively improve the efficiency of your work. The saw chains has been hardening, temper and anneal. It is durable than normal saw chains. Small size, can be held with one hand. Lightweight body, light and convenient, lightweight design, long time holding and not tired hands. Pure copper motor, strong power, fast cutting, improve efficiency. Practical, fast speed, low power consumption. Fine quality switch, fast and slow adjustment, stepless speed change.