288VF 21V Cordless Jigsaw Rechargeable Electric One-Hand Jig Saw W/ 1/2pcs Battery-Two Batteries

288VF 21V Cordless Jigsaw Rechargeable Electric One-Hand Jig Saw W/ 1/2pcs BatterySpecification: Type of power supplyRechargeable lithium battery technologyRated voltage21VRated input power300WCutting depth in wood30mmCutting depth in aluminum30mmCutting depth in steel30mmNo load speed2300rpmWidth of saw25mmBlade diamete50mmNo load impulse2300 (times / min)Tilt angle of base plate45 °Features:- 4 Adjustable cutting angle- Anti-drop design saw blade installation, saving time and effort- Non-slip handle: easy to carry- Self locking in case of mistaken- Air vent for cooling prevent the motor for burning out. Package Includes:1 x Cordless Jig Saw1 x Hexagon wrench1/2 x Lithium battery (optional)1 x Charger1 x Use Manual1 x Box