288VF 21V 350N.M Cordless Brushless Impact Wrench Drill Portable Electric Wrench W/ None/1pc/2pcs Battery-EU Plug/Two Batteries

Specifications: ColorBlueBattery voltage21VSquare Drive1/2'Power InputAC 110-240VMax. Torque800 N.MNo-load Speed0~6200 RPMImpact Rate0~6200 Per MinuteBattery Capacity15000mAhOptional Pattern1 Battery/2 BatteryFeatures:- Easy to do or undo car wheels- 800N.M high torque, stepless speed change switch- Tungsten steel shaft, high hardness and wear resistance- LED light increases work area visibility, soft grip handle reduce fatigue during use- This is compact and powerful with a good ergonomic handle, it can reduce fatigue during use. The variable speed control is great and works seamlessly- 2-speed power selection switch for precise fastening control in a wide range of applications- Reverse rotation auto stop mode stops the impact and rotation in 0.2 seconds after the bolt/nut gets loosened enough- Provides various fastening controls for a wide range of applications such as scaffolding, car tyre, automotive, installation, and fabrication trades.