Kalco 2886FG Polaris 1 Light Pendant Florence Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kalco 2886FG Polaris 1 Light Pendant Single Light Pendant from the Polaris CollectionThe Polaris Collection was inspired by it’s namesake, the North Star. A spherical core made from Kalco’s exclusive Capiz or Pen shell shades mimics the core of the star. The undulating rays available in Kalco’s exclusive Moon Silver or Florence Gold finishes modeled after the coronal loops of the star. This collection combines these elements to create conversation starting light fixtures. Search "Kalco 2886" for additional Finish and Shade OptionsFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (1) 35 watt G9 base bulbUL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 46.37" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 46.37" (including chain / down rods)Width: 12" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 6"Canopy Height: 0.75"Canopy Width: 5.5"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 35Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Florence Gold